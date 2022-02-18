Monroe fire officials identify victim in fatal fire

by Logan Rude

MONROE, Wis. — Monroe fire officials have identified the man killed in a fire earlier this week.

Monroe Fire Chief Bill Erb identified the man in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon as 63-year-old Rick Scott Miles. Erb said Miles’ cause of death is still under investigation.

Fire crews discovered Miles’ body Tuesday morning while responding to a fire at a home in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. That home, the neighboring one and two vehicles are considered a total loss. A third sustained minimal damage.

Fire officials said their investigation is ongoing.

