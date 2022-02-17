Monroe Fire: Body found following fire that destroyed two mobile homes, damaged third

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

MONROE, Wis. — Crews battling a blaze at a mobile home park in Monroe Tuesday morning found a body inside one of the destroyed homes, the city’s fire department said Wednesday night.

In a news release, Monroe Fire Chief Bill Erb said the fire broke out at a home in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The home, as well as a neighboring home and two vehicles, are considered a total loss. A third home suffered minimal damage.

The body has not been identified and was taken to Madison for an autopsy, the release said.

The fire caused an estimated $160,000 in damage. Two people were displaced.

Erb said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Firefighters were at the scene for more than nine hours.

