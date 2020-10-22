Monroe company to host contactless trick-or-treat experience

Graphic provided by Monroe Truck Equipment.

MONROE, Wis. — A Monroe business is getting a little creative this Halloween after several communities in the region canceled trick-or-treating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monroe Truck Equipment is hosting a contactless, drive-thru trick-or-treating event. Families can stop by the company’s employment service building between 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.

There is a limited capacity, so families are encouraged to reserved a spot on this Facebook event page.

Costumes are not required, but encouraged, according to a release from the company. Families can also participate in an at=home costume contest.

Monroe Truck Equipment is hoping other businesses will donate candy, sponsor the event or become a trick-or-treat station.

All participants are encouraged to wear masks and proper PPE.

Visit the company’s event page on Facebook for more information.

