Monroe Co. officials identify victim of fatal two-vehicle head-on crash

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SPARTA, Wis. — Monroe County officials have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash that closed down Highway 16 for four hours Saturday night.

Officials identified the victim as 31-year-old Benjamin Hackbarth. Hackbarth was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2005 Honda was traveling eastbound when the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet was headed westbound on the roadway. Officials said the report of the crash came in at 9:28 p.m.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 24-year-old man from La Crosse, Wisconsin, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Sparta police, Sparta Ambulance Service, Sparta Area Fire Department, Monroe County Highway Department and the Monroe County Medical Examiner all helped at the scene.

