Monroe Co. identifies human remains found at Fort McCoy

by Kyle Jones

SPARTA, Wis. – The Monroe Co. Medical Examiner has identified the human remains found at Fort McCoy last week.

Christopher Doeslaere, 45, formerly of Tomah, was identified Wednesday.

The cause of death was undetermined, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

A hunter found the remains last week near the base.

RELATED: FBI confirms remains found on Fort McCoy are human

Sheriff’s officials say Doeslaere led Sparta Police on a motorcycle chase on September 10.

A witness later reported a motorcycle was abandoned along State Highway 16 between Sparta and Tomah near Fort McCoy.

Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputies determined the motorcycle was the same one Doeslaere was using.

They then searched for Doeslaere near where the motorcycle was found, but could not find him.

