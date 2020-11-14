Monroe calendar parking regulations set to begin at midnight on Nov. 15

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

MONROE, Wis. — Calendar parking regulations for the City of Monroe are set to begin at midnight on Nov. 15 and run through March 31, 2021.

Under these regulations, people must park on the even sides of street avenues on even dates, and odd sides on odd dates from 12:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day. At night, people must park their vehicles on the side affected after midnight the following day.

The Monroe Police Department and the Monroe Street Department reminded people to check house address numbers to determine what side of the road they are on.

Nearly all areas are covered by this regulations aside from the Downtown Square, including anywhere with two blocks.

Citations for violations begin at $20 and increase for multiple offenses.

Monroe Police said vehicles must be also be removed from snow routes in Smoky Row and downtown when there is more than two inches of snowfall for snow removal. These areas are marked with snow route signs.

Snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks as soon as possible following snowfall for safety purposes. It is a violation of Monroe ordinances to shovel, blow, throw or plow snow from a private property into the street or another property.

The police and street department asked for cooperation with these regulations as they said it is much easier to remove snow if everyone pays attention.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.