Monona police investigate complaint after officers enter home with guns drawn

MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Police Department is investigating a complaint that led to officers entering a home with guns drawn Tuesday morning.

Monona police received a report from a resident who called about a suspicious person inside a home on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive.

The resident told police that she did not believe the person should be there, as the home had been vacant after the previous resident passed away.

Police found the front door unsecured when they arrived. The release said the officers knocked and announced their presence. Officials said they heard someone talking inside but no one had come to greet them.

Police entered the house with guns drawn after believing there was a possible burglary underway, according to the release. Officers found a 23-year-old man and placed him in handcuffs while they investigated.

The man said he was renting the house from the previous homeowner’s son.

Police later confirmed the man was a friend of the person renting the home, who the owner also knew. He was released and shortly after filed a complaint with police.

“The Monona Police Department is committed to creating an environment of trust and empathy in all our interactions between the public and our peace officers,” the police department said in a statement. “This complaint will be thoroughly investigated.”

