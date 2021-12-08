Monona Police introduce new member, K9 Jakko, as K9 Miya retires

by Kyle Jones

CREDIT: City of Monona Police Department CREDIT: City of Monona Police Department

MONONA, Wis. – The Monona Police Department has a new member, K9 Jakko.

The Department introduced Jakko in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The 2 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois was named by students and staff at Winnequah School.

Jakko joins the department from the Netherlands and will begin training with his handler, Officer Hoffman, in January.

He will take over for K9 Miya, who retires at the end of December after over 11 years of service.

Miya is retiring and will live at home with her partner and family.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.