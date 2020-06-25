Monona police find shell casing following strong armed robbery in hotel

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MONONA, Wis. — Police responded to a shots fired report at a Monona hotel Wednesday night.

The news release said officers were sent to the AmericInn on 101 West Broadway for a report of shots fired in a stairwell at 5:58 p.m.

Police said the suspect ran away from the scene and went toward West Broadway. Police later determined that a strong armed robbery had occurred.

The victim told police a single shot was fired as the man attempted to recover his belongings. Officials found one shell casing in a stairwell but confirmed no one was struck by the bullet.

An investigation is ongoing, and the AmericInn has since reopened.

Police believe the suspect and victim know each other and that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.

