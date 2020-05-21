Monona police arrest 14-year-old Madison boy accused of driving stolen car on Beltline

Brandon Arbuckle

MONONA, Wis. — Monona police took a 14-year-old Madison boy into custody for driving a stolen car early Thursday morning, officials said.

According to the news release, an officer spotted a blue Hyundai Elantra driving eastbound on the Beltline from Monona Drive at about 1:20 a.m. Officials said the car had been stolen from Madison and was caught going speeds of 92 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Police said the officer attempted to catch up to the car, which had crashed at the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads.

A Monona police K-9 unit was sent to track the teen, who got out of the vehicle and ran into the nearby woods. The K-9 later found the boy hiding in the woods north of a bike path.

The release said the boy was taken into custody and sent to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Monona Police Department at 608-222-0463.

