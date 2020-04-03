Monona moving all polling locations to Monona Community Center

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MONONA, Wis. — The City of Monona is moving all of its polling places for next week’s election to the Monona Community Center.

According to a news release, all voters wish to cast a ballot on April 7 must go to the center at 1011 Nichols Road.

The release said it is in an effort slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said social distancing will be enforced with tape marked on the floor in six-foot increments showing voters where they should stand.

A limited number of voters will also be allowed in at once, and voters should bring their own blue or black ballpoint pens.

A federal judge decided Thursday not to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary.



