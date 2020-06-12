Monona man sentenced for receiving, possessing child pornography, secretly recording minors

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Scott T. Blood, 49, Monona, was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, a release said.

The term will be followed by a 20-year term of supervised release. Blood pleaded guilty on March 11, 2020.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Blood’s home in Monona on July 30, 2019. Many electronics were taken from the home and analyzed.

The release said agents found hundreds of Kik messages between Blood and other people. In some of the conversations with adults, Blood talked about his sexual interest in minors. Others were with minors from whom he obtained child pornography.

Agents found sexually explicit images of minors that were filled with a camera hidden in a smoke detector. The judge said the 12-year sentence was warranted because the secret recordings were “a grotesque invasion of the victims’ privacy.”

Blood’s charges were a result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Monona Police Department and Mount Horeb Police Department.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments