Monona man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A Monona man faces his 6th operating while intoxicated charge following a traffic stop , according to a release by the Middleton Police Department.

Middleton officers stopped Santeon D. Rocquemore along the 200 block of Junction Rd. around 2 a.m. Friday, the release said. Police said he displayed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking during the stop.

Rocquemore has five prior OWI convictions. He was arrested on suspicion of his 6th OWI offens

