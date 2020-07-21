Monona home struck by BB rounds; windows, exterior damaged, police say

Police seek info related to incident

MONONA, Wis. — A Monona home was damaged this weekend when it was struck by BB gun rounds, police said.

The Monona Police Department said officers responded at 5:23 p.m. Sunday to a report of a house shot several times from a BB gun in the 800 block of West Dean Avenue.

According to the report, three windows, a piece of siding and a piece of house trim were damaged. It’s believed to have been a targeted incident.

Police asked anyone with information related to the incident to call the department at 608-222-0463, Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or text “MONONA” followed by the tip to 847411.

