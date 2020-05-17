Monona Farmers Market begins season with new restrictions

MONONA, Wis.– Despite the rain, the Monona Farmers Market welcomed customers this morning to the 2020 season opening.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed this year’s opening by a few weeks, and new restrictions were introduced for customers, including mandatory masks, no food samples and one-way shopping routes.



Between the rain and safety precautions, organizers said it was a lot of work to get the market running, but it’s worth it.

“It definitely makes it hard to chalk up paths on the ground when it’s wet or put tape,” Aaron Dalbet, a volunteer, said. “I think everyone is doing their best to improve the situation.”

Come rain or shine, the market will run every Sunday at Ahuska Park in Monona through Oct. 2020.

