Monona church joins worldwide consecration for Ukraine

by Site staff

MONONA, Wis. — The halls of a church in Monona echoed in prayer and praise Friday at approximately the exact same time as churches all over the world.

It’s a moment of unity the Catholic Church hasn’t seen since the Cold War. Today, it was dedicated to ushering in peace in Ukraine.

“We see people being killed, people being wounded, displaced. But really, all the violence throughout the world, it’s a plea to God, and especially the Mother of God for peace,” Bishop Donald Hying said.

Photojournalist Jim Rader shows us how the Madison area connected to the worldwide effort.

See the latest news on the Crisis in Ukraine here

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.