Monona Bakery & Eatery

$25 COUPLE OPTION

Feeds 2

Honduran Chicken Pinchos

6 Chicken Pinchos

2 Sides of White Rice

2 Sides of Refried Beans

Slices of Avocado

Chirmol

Slices of Lime

$40 FAMILY OPTION

Feeds 4

Honduran Chicken Pinchos

12 Chicken Pinchos

4 Sides of White Rice

4 Sides of Refried Beans

Slices of Avocado

Chirmol

Slices of Lime

Thu & Fri 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mon 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wed 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

608-720-1133

www.mononabakeryeatery.com

