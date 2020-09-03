Monona Bakery & Eatery
Monona Bakery & Eatery
$25 COUPLE OPTION
Feeds 2
Honduran Chicken Pinchos
6 Chicken Pinchos
2 Sides of White Rice
2 Sides of Refried Beans
Slices of Avocado
Chirmol
Slices of Lime
$40 FAMILY OPTION
Feeds 4
Honduran Chicken Pinchos
12 Chicken Pinchos
4 Sides of White Rice
4 Sides of Refried Beans
Slices of Avocado
Chirmol
Slices of Lime
Thu & Fri 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sat 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sun 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Mon 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Wed 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
608-720-1133
www.mononabakeryeatery.com
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.