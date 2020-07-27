Monica S. Barrett

Monica S. Barrett, 64, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home.

Monica was born on March 18, 1956 in Rockford, IL, daughter of the late Roger and Alice (Timmons) Noble and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974.

Monica was the hostess at Fort Atkinson Family Restaurant for many years.

Monica is survived by her children, Jason (Lisa) Barrett of Beloit and Justin Barrett of Jefferson; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Rick Barrix and Doug Barrix Jr. and sister, Tonja Fletcher.

She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Douglas Barrix Sr. and brothers, Brad Barrix and Roger Noble Jr.

Following Monica’s wishes, no service will be held.

Cards or flowers may be sent to her son, Jason Barrett, 1646 Garfield Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

