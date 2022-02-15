Monday marks National Organ Donor Day

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Monday is not just Valentine’s Day; it’s also National Organ Donor Day.

According to U.S. health officials, more than 2,000 Wisconsinites are waiting for life-saving organs. That’s why donation company Versiti and state lawmakers spoke at the Wisconsin State Capitol Monday.

“We want to make sure that we highlighted individuals who had to deal with organ donation, tissue donation, making sure they could tell their stories, to let folks know this is not just a white issue, not a Black issue, not just a Hispanic issue, it is a people issue and that we all have the ability to help save a life,” Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) said.

Versiti will also have an art exhibit at the Capitol through Feb. 18 called the Divine 9 Life.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.