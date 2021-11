Monday declared Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day

by Site staff

Gov. Tony Evers declared Monday as Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day in Wisconsin.

People were reminded to give snowplow drivers plenty of space to do their job safely. People should stay at least 200 feet behind a working plow.

