Molotov cocktail damages city offices, dozens of windows broken at City-County Building

MADISON, Wis. — Federal agents are helping Madison police and fire officials investigate after someone threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County building.

Staff from Madison’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office are assisting, according to Ald. Mike VerVeer, whose district includes downtown.

The fire-bomb caused damage to a city engineering office, VerVeer said. Several windows on multiple levels of the City-County building were also broken.

A photo pulled from security footage shows a small group of protesters outside the building, which houses several public offices.

The Dane County Public Safety Communications had to move its 911 center to a satellite location once protesters targeted the building, Verveer said.

A lot of people, including jail inmates, Juvenile Reception Center residents, jail staff, dispatchers, police officers, support staff and custodians were inside the building when the damage was done, VerVeer said.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi answered questions Wednesday afternoon about the destruction in downtown Madison.

“What happened overnight in the heart of the city I’ve grown up and spent my entire life in is absolutely heartbreaking,” Parisi said. “The misguided actions of a few jeopardized people’s safety and well-being. Things have gone too far.”











