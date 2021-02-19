Moderating temperatures followed by light snow Sunday afternoon/night – Gary

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight, and it will be very cold. Low temperatures will be in the middle single digits above zero.

Friday will be partly sunny and a little colder; high temperatures will be in the upper teens. Friday night will be mostly clear and very cold with low temperatures falling to around zero.

On Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny and it will be cold; high temperatures will be in the lower 20s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with light snow developing in the afternoon; high temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Accumulations of 1-3″+ are possible through Sunday night.

Skies will be partly sunny, and it will be breezy on Monday; high temperatures will be in the middle 30s. There is a chance for a flurry or a little freezing drizzle on Monday night. Tuesday will be partly sunny and pleasant; high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny and it will be pleasant on Wednesday; high temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

Skies will become mostly cloudy on Wednesday night with a chance of light snow late at night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a little colder with light snow or flurries; high temperatures will in the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, mainly in the morning; high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

For next weekend, Saturday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow; high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

OVERNIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and very cold.

Low: 6

Wind: Light W

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny and a little colder.

High: 19

Wind: W 6-12 MPH

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and very cold.

Low: 0

Wind: Light W

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and cold.

High: 23

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and not as cold with light snow and flurries in the afternoon and at night; minor accumulations of 1-3” are possible through Sunday night.

Low: 10

High: 31

MONDAY:

Partly sunny and breezy (a chance of flurries and freezing drizzle at night).

Low: 17

High: 34

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny and pleasant.

Low: 26

High: 39

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and continued pleasant (becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late at night).

Low: 25

High: 38

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and a little colder with light snow or flurries.

Low: 22

High: 32

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries, mainly in the morning.

Low: 18

High: 30

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and seasonably cold.

Low: 18

High: 32

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Low: 18

High: 30