Mobile home and outbuildings destroyed in Baraboo fire

by Margarita Vinogradov

BARABOO, Wis. — A mobile home and several outbuildings were destroyed in a fire in Baraboo on Christmas Day.

The Baraboo Fire Department, Ambulance District Service and Sauk County Sherriff’s Department were dispatched to S County U for a reported out of control brush fire at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

While responding to the scene, crews were notified that there were buildings on fire.

Upon arrival, officials reported heavy fire coming from the structures and wooded area near the structures.

Crews determined the fire was caused by burning debris and spread to the nearby structures. The property contained several compressed gas and flammable liquid containers that ignited or exploded posing safety concerns to the responding firefighters.

The structures were considered a total loss. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The Baraboo Fire Department activated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) and received assistance at the scene from Reedsburg, Kilbourn (Wisconsin Dells), North Freedom, Merrimac, Sauk City, La Valle, Lyndon Station, Delton, Portage, Prairie du Sac and Hill Point Fire Departments.

Dells Delton and Reedsburg EMS also responded to the scene. Plain and Loganville Fire Departments backfilled the Baraboo Fire Station.

Other assisting agencies included the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Sauk County Salvation Army, Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Public Works and Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative.

The fire investigation is a joint effort between Baraboo Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin DNR.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

