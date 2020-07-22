Madison Common Council votes to finalize removal of SROs from Madison public high schools

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council voted to finalize the removal of school resource officers from Madison’s public high schools.

The MMSD School Board voted unanimously to remove the officers from the schools last month, but it still needed to be approved by the full council Tuesday night.

Supporters of the plan argue the officers’ presence in the schools had a negative impact on students of color.

