MMSD to vote on whether or not to continue contract with MPD

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District Board will hold a special session Monday to vote on whether or not to continue the district’s contract with the Madison Police Department.

The decision to vote on whether or not to keep school resource officers comes roughly two weeks after MMSD Board President Gloria Reyes announced that a new sub-committee would look into alternatives to having police in schools.

That decision was a major reversal for Reyes who had previously said removing police from schools was not the answer. Her reversal came shortly after the Madison teachers’ union called for the removal of police from schools.

“The safety and well-being of every student that walks through our doors each day is a tremendous responsibility,” Reyes said. “As leaders in education, we recognize that now is the time to intensify our commitment to dismantling systemic racism by addressing inequities that only serve as mechanisms of division, and this decision is a significant step.”

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she and several City Council Alders are co-sponsoring the resolution to end the school district’s contract that will be introduced tomorrow.

“People are asking for real, substantive changes, and the city is responding,” Rhodes-Conway said.

The decision to vote on the school district’s contract with the MPD also follows numerous protests from activist calling for the removal of police from schools throughout Madison.

