MMSD to reopen search for next superintendent

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District will reopen its search for a superintendent next month.

The district will hold interviews in June.

District leaders had hired Dr. Matthew Gutierrez to serve as the district’s next superintendent. However, Gutierrez rescinded his offer last week saying he could not leave his current district “during this incredibly challenging time.”

Dr. Marguerite Vanden Wyngaard and Dr. George Eric Thomas were the other two finalists in the initial superintendent search. Both will need to reapply if they are interested in the position, district officials said.

