MMSD to provide free breakfast, lunch for all enrolled students

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District will offer free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students starting the week of Sept. 8, regardless of free, reduced or paid status eligibility for meals.

According to a news release, boxes will be available for pickup at 40 school sites throughout the district. Each site will have pickup days once per week.

The meals will be provided in boxes filled with enough food for five-days-worth of food. Milk will also be made available. Each box weighs just under 10 pounds.

Each box will come with food safety guidelines. Meal heating instructions will be available at all pickup locations and online at mmsd.org/food.

A schedule for pickup times is available here. While not required, families are encouraged to pre-order their five-day meal boxes so staff can more easily prepare for each individual family.

Families can pick up meals at any of the pickup sites.

