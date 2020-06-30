MMSD to hold virtual Q&A sessions for superintendent candidates this week

MADISON, Wis. — You have a chance to ask questions to the two finalists hoping to become the next superintendent of Madison schools starting tonight.

The Madison Metropolitan School District will host two community-wide Facebook Live sessions with the finalists, allowing parents and members of the community to get to know them and have some of their questions answered. Both events will be held on the district’s official Facebook page.

The Facebook Live session with Dr. Carlton Jenkins will be held from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight, June 30th. The session with the other finalist, Dr. Carol Kelley, will be held from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, July 1st.

The district hopes to announce the hiring of the new superintendent by the end of the month, with a preferred start date in August.

