MMSD to give update on masking plans early next week, district says

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District said it will provide an update on its masking plans early next week following Public Health Madison & Dane County’s decision to allow its mask mandate to expire March 1.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not provide further details Friday, saying “any comment prior to that would be premature.”

A number of Dane County school districts have announced plans to shift to optional masking when the county’s mandate expires.

County health officials announced Monday the mandate will end, marking the first time since mid-August a mask mandate will not be in place in Dane County. Still, PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said that does not mean the pandemic is over.

