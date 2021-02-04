MMSD to close district buildings, cancel virtual instruction Thursday due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — With a winter storm expected to bring dangerous travel conditions and cold temperatures to Wisconsin, the Madison Metropolitan School District announced it will close all district buildings and cancel virtual instruction Thursday.

In addition to no classes, the following changes will also take place:

• All Madison School & Community Recreation Cares and private child care programs in buildings are canceled.

• All in-person programming for special education is canceled.

• All other MMSD and MSCR in-person activities are canceled.

• Meal distribution for Thursday has been canceled.

• MSCR virtual programming will continue as scheduled for Thursday.

