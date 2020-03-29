MMSD teams up with UPS to deliver devices for students’ virtual learning

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Sunday that it is working with UPS to distribute digital devices to students.

According to a news release, the school district’s earlier efforts to distribute devices to students were unsuccessful due to the rapidly changing public health guidelines issued by Gov. Tony Evers.

“Our focus from the start of this crisis has been the safety and well-being of our students, families and staff and we believe this to be the safest alternative to getting these important devices into our student’s hands,” MMSD Interim Superintended Jane Belmore said.

Over the next few days, the district will be verifying mailing addresses to ensure that families who said they need a device for online learning get it as soon as possible. Schools will begin online instruction on April 6.

UPS will provide significantly reduced pricing to the district for boxes, packaging materials, insurance and verified delivery.

“Our school community had a very clear need and challenge before us, and it is heartwarming to know that UPS with its ability to provide for that need, recognized they could help and did,” Belmore said.

The district is also working with the city officials to identify school-age children who may be living with their families in hotels to ensure these students have the resources they need to continue learning.

MMSD officials expect to start shipping devices by Wednesday so that all students have them by the end of next week.

