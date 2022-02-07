MMSD superintendent weighs in on ‘heartbreaking’ loss of student in skiing accident

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins on Monday weighed in on the tragic death of an East High School student who died in a skiing accident late last month.

Alex West, a sophomore, was severely injured in a skiing accident on Jan. 28. He died Friday after being taken off life support.

RELATED: East High student dies after skiing accident, principal says

In a statement Monday, Jenkins urged the community to keep West’s family and friends in their thoughts as they grieve:

“No words can express our collective sadness and grief when hearing about the tragic passing of Alex West, an East High School 10th grader, as a result of a recent skiing accident. While this heartbreaking news spread throughout the MMSD community, many responded by uplifting their love for Alex by sharing stories of his intelligence, humor and endearing confidence. Through the sharing of memories, we all are able to learn a little more about Alex, further appreciate who he was, and celebrate the positive impact he had on so many around him. It is important we continue to celebrate Alex in this way, while also coming together to support one another as we process and grieve this tragic loss to our school community.”

In a previous email to students, Interim Principal Mikki Smith said West “excelled at many things… But many will remember him most of all for the genuine and robust relationships he built with his peers.”

Support staff were on hand Monday to help students who needed counseling, Smith said in the email.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.