MMSD superintendent, students join News 3 Now’s Charlotte Deleste for back-to-school panel

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now and the Madison Metropolitan School District are pairing up to answer student and parent questions as we prepare for another school year.

In light of COVID-19 students in the MMSD will be starting the year virtually, leading to a new set of questions and challenges.

News 3 Now’s Charlotte Deleste will facilitate a conversation between MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins, and a panel of MMSD students starting at 2 p.m.

Watch the event below.

