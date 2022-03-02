MMSD superintendent proposes using state budget surplus on education

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins says state leaders should spend Wisconsin’s budget surplus on education.

During a news conference Wednesday morning outside Aldo Leopold Elementary School, Jenkins said Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders in the legislature need to work together to invest in schools. As the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Jenkins said increasing education funding could be a moment for Wisconsin to show leadership.

“We could easily give $343 (per student) back to our school systems. And, wow, would that help Osseo, a small district,” he said. “Would that help Middleton? Would it help MMSD? Would it help Milwaukee? Would it help Racine? Would it help Stoughton? Yes.”

Other speakers, including former Madison Common Council members Mark Clear and Scott Resnick, said investing in education would also help build the state’s workforce for the future.

“Great public schools help produce the workforce that’s needed to make these businesses run and… supporting these public schools is absolutely critical to solving our workforce challenges and making our businesses successful,” said Clear, who is now a board member of Destination Madison, a group that promotes economic impact through tourism.

Last month, Evers called for a special legislative session focused on spending the surplus. He has proposed using the surplus money to give $150 refunds to every Wisconsin resident.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.