MMSD superintendent offers condolences to family of 11-year-old shot in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — New Madison Metropolitan School District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins is offering his condolences to the family of a young girl shot in Madison earlier this week.

11-year-old Anisa Scott was caught in the middle of gunfire on East Washington Avenue Tuesday. After spending days in the ICU, her family says she will be removed from life support on Thursday morning.

While she went to school in Sun Prairie, Dr. Jenkins says her loss is heartbreaking for the entire community.

“We understand the loss of any life is tragic, however, when we lose a child due to gun violence or any other violent act, we must pause as a community to reflect on how we should value human life,” he said in a statement.

Dr. Jenkins also called for an end to the violence.

“Our children are depending on us, and we must do better as a community to work towards change. Our community must recommit to the fight for human decency,” Jenkins wrote. “MMSD is committed to working with our community, elected officials and city leaders to address the violence which impacts our students, families and community members.”

Family members gathered on Wednesday to remember Anisa and also call for an end to the violence.

“The loss of a child is painful beyond measure, and I ask you to keep Anisa’s family, and the Sun Prairie school community, in your thoughts today, tomorrow and in the days ahead,” Jenkins said.

A fundraiser has been put together by friends of the Scott family. As of Thursday morning, it had raised nearly $50,000.

Madison police are still investigating the shooting. No suspects are currently in custody.

