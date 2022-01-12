MMSD, SSM Health hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kennedy Elementary School

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District and SSM Health partnered on Tuesday to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kennedy Elementary School.

Organizers expected to give roughly 100 first- or second-dose shots to children between the ages of 5 and 11. Booster shots were also available for those ages 12 and older.

“We’ve got several schools doing different clinics on different days,” nurse Laurel Cornelius said. “MMSD nurses have really come together and we’re the ones who say we’re going to host a clinic at our school, and so it’s been awesome to see so many nurses step up and offer so many clinics at their school.”

A second-shot clinic will be held in three weeks for those who got their first doses on Tuesday.

