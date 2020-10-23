MMSD shares proposed 2020-21 budget

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has released its 2020-21 proposed budget. Officials said budgetary decisions “were centered around putting students first.”

The proposed budget includes funding for mental health support, a focus on early literacy, piloting a full-day 4k program, pay increases for staff, and more.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge school districts across the country, and MMSD has become a leader for Wisconsin in our response to the crisis and our Virtual Learning approach,” Superintendent Dr. Carlton De Jenkins said. “I want to commend the MMSD Board for their courage and leadership in making incredibly difficult decisions during these uncertain times. As a result of their strong fiscal leadership and student centered approach, this budget reflects our commitment to the health, safety and academic acceleration for our youth as we plan to emerge from this pandemic stronger.”

MMSD officials have shared two versions of the district’s proposed budget to reflect the potential results of an upcoming referendum.

Earlier this year, MMSD faced an $8 million revenue shortfall. In June, the district cut 60 full time employment positions, altered employee health plans and reduced overall spending, according to a news release.

The proposed budget is available here.

