MMSD school board votes to put referenda on ballot

MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents will see a pair of school district referendums on the ballot in November.

On Monday night, the Board of Education voted to move ahead with referendums worth a combined $350 million.

It’s broken into two parts: the operating referendum is $33 million, while the facilities referendum is $317 million. Both easily passed during Monday night’s virtual meeting.

The first referendum would fund academic momentum over the next four years, such as programming and attracting and retaining high-quality teachers. The second is focused on building renovations such as a new elementary school.

If both pieces pass, that would be a $77 increase each year for every $100,000 in home value.

The board mentioned they did think about the effects of the pandemic, but feel support for the referendums is still strong. They also approved the contract for the new superintendent, Dr. Carlton Jenkins, to go through 2022.

