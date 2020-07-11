MMSD School Board Member asks to review plans for return to school

MADISON, Wis.– Madison Metropolitan School District sent a slideshow with more information for the upcoming school year to families on Friday.

MMSD School Board Member Nicki Vander Meulen said the board has yet to review any plans for a return to school, which she said is mandatory.

Vander Meulen posted the slideshow on Facebook and said she asked MMSD School Board President Gloria Reyes to add the topic to an agenda before plans are finalized.

Vander Meulen said she wants a plan that protects the health and safety of students and faculty.

“I have had parents, teachers, staff all reach out saying, ‘I’m terrified,'” Vander Meulen said. “I’ve read posts of people saying, ‘I need to update my will.’ I don’t want someone to update their will to be able to teach at MMSD.”

Vander Meulen said there are many topics that still need to be thought out, including instruction for special education and accommodations for after school care.

Families can expect to receive a questionnaire about the slideshow on Monday.

