Muldrow, Simkin win MMSD board seats by large margins

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow will hold on to her seat on the board despite a write-in campaign hoping to unseat her.

With just under 94% of precincts reporting as of 10 p.m., Muldrow earned 88.2% of the vote. A total of 3,368 write-in votes were cast in the race. David Blaska had launched a write-in bid for the race. We do not yet know how many of the write-in votes were for Blaska.

For Seat 3, Laura Simkin defeated Shepherd Janeway — who appeared on the ballot as Shepherd Joyner — 70.9%-29.1%.

Janeway, who is transgender, entered the race late last year after another candidate, Mary Jo Walters, made comments many considered to be transphobic. Walters later dropped out of the race.

