Muldrow, Simkin win MMSD board seats by large margins

Logan Reigstad,
Posted:
Updated:
by Logan Reigstad
Madison Metropolitan School District logo MMSD

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metropolitan School Board President Ali Muldrow will hold on to her seat on the board despite a write-in campaign hoping to unseat her.

With just under 94% of precincts reporting as of 10 p.m., Muldrow earned 88.2% of the vote. A total of 3,368 write-in votes were cast in the race. David Blaska had launched a write-in bid for the race. We do not yet know how many of the write-in votes were for Blaska.

Madison School Board Seat 4

Madison School Board

  • Ali Muldrow *Winner 88.3%
    26,195
  • Write-in   11.7%
    3,480
* Incumbent
29,675
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

For Seat 3, Laura Simkin defeated Shepherd Janeway — who appeared on the ballot as Shepherd Joyner — 70.9%-29.1%.

Janeway, who is transgender, entered the race late last year after another candidate, Mary Jo Walters, made comments many considered to be transphobic. Walters later dropped out of the race.

Madison School Board Seat 3

Madison School Board

Laura SimkinShepherd Joyner
  • Laura Simkin Winner 70.9%
    23,661
  • Shepherd Joyner   29.1%
    9,711
33,372
100.0% precincts reporting
Last updated:

See all races and results from the April 5 election here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Current Top Stories