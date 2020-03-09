MMSD school board candidates participated in public forum Sunday
MADISON, Wis. — Candidates for two Madison Metropolitan School District school board seats reached out to voters ahead of next month’s election at a public forum Sunday.
The East Side Progressives hosted the forum at Lake Edge Lutheran Church to let voters hear from the candidates for Seats 6 and 7.
Each of the four candidates answered a series of questions from a panel before breaking out into small groups to connect with the attendees.
Organizers said this election comes at a time when there are issues with funding, a referendum on the ballot and structural issues at several school buildings.
