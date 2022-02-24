MMSD organizes ‘Staff Signing Day’ for 92 soon-to-be teachers

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A group of more than 90 soon-to-be teachers will sign early hire contracts with the Madison Metropolitan School District Thursday night as part of the district’s first “Staff Signing Day.”

District leaders said they organized the event to give the student teachers and practicum students the ability to focus on their last few months of post-secondary education rather than continue job searching.

In total, 92 student teachers will sign early hire contracts.

Dance teams from both La Follette and West high schools will perform at the event. District Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins and Human Resources Executive Director Tracey Caradine will also deliver remarks during the event.

At the start of the spring semester, the district cited staffing shortages paired with COVID cases as the reason for temporarily shifting students to virtual learning in the new year.

Earlier this week, the district announced a phased approach to masking, which includes ending the outdoor masking requirement for all grade levels on March 1. The indoor mask requirement will remain in place until at least the end of spring break in early April. District leaders said they plan to share updated masking guidance by April 15 at the latest.

