MMSD officially cancels fall sports

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District has officially canceled all in-person fall sports.

According to a letter sent to parents Wednesday night from the district athletic director, the decision was made based on guidance from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The letter said in-person coaching will also not be offered, and the district is encouraging student athletes not to gather outside of school grounds to train through Oct. 30.

The district said it will be offering virtual training activities.

