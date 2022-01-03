MMSD offering free meals for all students during extended winter break

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – Madison schools are moving to virtual learning, with classes delayed until January 6. In response, the district is offering free meals.

All students can pick up a meal box between Monday and Friday of this week. The box holds enough food for five breakfasts and five lunches.

Parents should provide a student’s name, ID number, and home school to receive a box. Each student will only get one box.

MMSD posted a full list of pickup times and locations on their Facebook page.

