MMSD offering COVID-19 testing, booster clinics in coming days, weeks

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District plans to host multiple COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics at district schools in the coming days and weeks.

The district’s announcements came amid a surge in demand for testing throughout Dane County following Christmas and ahead of New Year’s Eve. Testing appointments through Public Health Madison and Dane County are already filled up for the remainder of the week. In Fitchburg, city officials had to reroute traffic to manage long lines caused by residents vying for a line at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy’s drive-through testing location.

MMSD’s testing sites, which are scheduled to run Thursday through Sunday, will be held at Memorial High School and Sennett Middle School.

Two COVID Clinic testing sites will be open at MMSD over break, Memorial High School (201 S Gammon Rd), Sennett Middle School (502 Pflaum Rd),

Thurs., Dec. 30, 8am-5pm

Fri., Dec. 31, 8am-1pm

Sat., Jan. 1, 9am-3pm

Sun., Jan. 2, 9am-3pm — Madison Schools (WI) (@MMSDschools) December 29, 2021

After winter break ends, MMSD will host a pair of COVID-19 booster clinics at two area schools: Lincoln and Kennedy elementary schools. The clinic at Lincoln Elementary is scheduled for Jan. 4 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. The clinic at Kennedy Elementary is scheduled for Jan. 11 from 3-7 p.m.

Both clinics have a total of 45 available appointments that will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Both clinics will offer Pfizer’s booster shot.

COVID-19 Booster Dose Opportunity – We have two opportunities for the community to receive their COVID-19 booster. This is a first come, first serve basis, and requires scheduling an appointment.https://t.co/QbkkChHWjv — Madison Schools (WI) (@MMSDschools) December 29, 2021

As of Thursday morning, both booster clinics still had a vast majority of their appointment times open. Sign-up forms and more information about the boosters are available on MMSD’s website.

News 3 Now has reached out to MMSD officials to get more information about the upcoming testing and vaccine clinics.

