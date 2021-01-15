MMSD not participating in winter sports, will continue virtually

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. – The Madison Metropolitan School District announced Friday morning that they will not be participating in winter sports this season.

In a release by MMSD, school officials said they know just how much education-based athletics play a significant role in the culture and communities of schools, and the lives of many hard-working and dedicated student-athletes.

MMSD has relied on guidance from local and state health departments about COVID-19. As we reported last week, MMSD announced its plan to continue with a virtual instruction model, as current metrics do not support a safe return of students in the schools. MMSD athletics says they will follow that lead and continue with athletics virtually.

Similar to the instructional model, when COVID-19 conditions improve and metrics support a safe return to our buildings, MMSD says it will implement plans for a thoughtful and safe return of athletics to an in-person model.

MMSD says it will implement additional extracurricular provisions for winter and alternate season fall sports until the safe reopening of our schools is possible. The release stated that district athletic programs will continue to provide resources for virtual platforms and best practices.

“Even though this situation is not ideal, we will get through this together,” MMSD Athletic Director Jeremy Schlitz said in a release. “We ask you to continue to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, be kind, stay connected, have empathy, support each other, and stay together when physically apart.”

