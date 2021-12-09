MMSD, MPD find no credibility behind threat directed at East High School

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metropolitan School District Staff and Madison police investigated a threat Wednesday morning but ultimately found there was no risk of danger for students and staff.

In an email sent to families with students at East High School, interim principal Mikki Smith said school administrators got an anonymous message through the school’s online Let’s Talk feature. The tip included information about a photo circulating on social media showing a student holding a gun paired with a caption that contained “a vague threat.”

Smith said school staff immediately notified safety and security staff and authorities with the Madison Police Department.

“We also were able to make contact with the student’s family, who came directly to East. In the course of their investigation, police were able to determine that this was not a credible threat and there is no ongoing threat to our school,” Smith said in the email. “We will be working with the student and family on appropriate follow-up steps.”

Smith said in the email that MPD officers checked the student and the student’s backpack when they got to school Wednesday, but did not find a weapon.

Dear East Families and Staff, Today we received an anonymous message through the Let’s Talk feature on our website. The sender wanted to make us aware of a photo on social media showing a student holding a gun with a caption that contained a vague threat. District staff, as well as East safety and security staff, were notified immediately. MMSD’s Office of School Safety reported this to Madison Police right away. We identified the student as an East student not in attendance at school today, attempted to make contact with the student’s family and alerted our Welcome Center staff. At approximately 11 am, the student arrived in our Welcome Center, and Welcome Center staff notified our safety and security staff immediately. We called the police and stayed with the student in the Welcome Center until police arrived. Police searched the student and the student’s backpack and did not find a weapon. We also were able to make contact with the student’s family, who came directly to East. In the course of their investigation, police were able to determine that this was not a credible threat and there is no ongoing threat to our school. We will be working with the student and family on appropriate follow-up steps. We take all threats seriously, and want to commend the person who alerted us to this situation. As a reminder, concerns about school safety can be reported directly to East, as in this case, or through the Speak Up, Speak Out reporting tool (https://speakup.widoj.gov/). Threats that could involve an immediate danger to anyone should be reported directly to police. Thank you for your partnership in ensuring the safety of our students and staff. Sincerely, Mikki Smith, Interim Principal East High School

