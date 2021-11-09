MMSD modifies East High School safety plans following student fights and citations

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District issued a statement on Tuesday on the future of East High School safety plans after several fights led officers to use pepper spray and cite students on Monday.

“We are working to ensure all of our learning spaces are places where students and staff can thrive,” MMSD said in a release. “To this end, East High School and district staff have been working closely together to refine short-term and long-term safety plans at East High.”

RELATED: MMSD increases security outside of East High as one-third of students stay home following Monday fights

Some changes to the safety plans include modifications to lunch supervision, the work schedules of behavior response staff, additional office presence and community collaboration.

“East is working with a number of established community leaders, organizations and advocates to create opportunities for them to have a long-term, positive presence on school grounds during key transition times,” said the release.

School officials said restorative justice personnel are assisting with student re-entry meetings to facilitate the rebuilding of relationships.

RELATED: ‘We don’t feel safe’: Fights at East High lead to students pepper sprayed, citations, and ambulances

Students told News 3 Now on Tuesday they remain concerned about their safety and are fed up with the violence.

“In all honesty, I feel like this is just an everyday thing for East,” senior Ajia Ortiz said. “I feel that students are just like, ‘Oh, it’s just another brawl.’ The same exact thing happened two years ago, so they are just like, ‘Oh, it’s just a typical Monday.'”

The district said the day was a safe, calm and productive day of learning and it is working on short-term and long-term approaches to make sure students feel safe.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.