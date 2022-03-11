MMSD loosening some COVID-19 guidelines, but mask mandate to remain in place

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — While the Madison Metropolitan School District’s mask mandate is staying in place through early April, district officials on Thursday announced some other COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed as virus numbers continue to improve in Dane County.

Beginning March 15, students will no longer be required to remain in cohorts indoors or during recess. The district also said masks can be taken off while eating and drinking while keeping at least three feet of distance from others. Students and staff members will be required to maintain at least three feet of distance while indoors, but physical distancing will shift from required to recommended while outdoors.

Field trips will also be allowed to continue on March 15, including to venues where masks aren’t required, but students and staff members will still be required to wear masks on those trips as long as the district’s mask mandate remains in place, officials said. Large events like proms and graduations will be able to move ahead with participants following COVID-19 guidelines.

“As we progress through the school year while following the district’s current COVID-19 safety measures, we will continue prioritizing the mental health and well-being of our scholars. All opportunities where we can safely phase-in activities to increase personal interaction and socialization at school will be carefully considered,” MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said. “In addition, for students with complex medical conditions or those who are immunocompromised, schools will be updating individual health plans, 504 plans and IEPs, as needed, for accommodations in school.”

The district previously announced it was moving to a phased approach to modifying COVID-19 protocols; as part of that plan, masks will be required through Spring Break. For its full COVID-19 guidelines, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.