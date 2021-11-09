MMSD increases security outside of East High as one-third of students stay home following Monday fights

600+ students absent Tuesday, district reports

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District increased security outside of East High School on Tuesday in response to rumors of violence circulating on social media.

According to an email sent to families by Interim Principal Mikki Smith, the district’s safety plan included “a high visibility presence” of police near the school’s campus. The school also had extra district staff to provide support.

“Families and students have reached out with concerns over rumors circulating on social media connected to the student conflicts from yesterday,” Smith’s email read. “As a result and out of an abundance of caution, we are adding an extra layer of safety and security at East High School today, this will include a high visibility presence of law enforcement near and around campus.”

More than 600 students did not show up for classes on Tuesday, the district said, more than one-third of the total 1,717 students enrolled at East. As of noon, 277 were excused and 325 had not shown up and were not excused, though secretaries were still updating records at that time.

During Monday’s lunch hour, more than 15 police responded to break up a set of fights that broke out near school grounds. Eight students were pepper-sprayed as police tried to break up the fights.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds told News 3 Now that an estimated 90% of behavioral issues at the high school have happened during the school’s open lunch period when students can leave campus. Just over two weeks ago, fights involving more than 100 students and parents broke out in a crowd around lunchtime.

LeMonds said the increased safety measures were put in place as a precaution, adding that the district isn’t aware of any direct threats to the school.

Read the full email below:

Today, additional staff will also be at school to provide support and ensure students are where they need to be, starting with active supervision at the building entrance this morning. We will be offering resources to any students who have concerns or questions throughout the day. If you have a specific concern about your student and would like to request support, please let me know. We all have a role to play in the safety of our students and schools, and our partnership with families is invaluable. We want to thank those who came forward last night with additional information. We encourage you to continue to do so, by reaching out directly, using the Let’s Talk feature on our website, or through the Speak Up, Speak Out anonymous school safety reporting hotline/website: https://speakup.widoj.gov/ We plan to have a safe school day at East, and I will continue to communicate openly with you to keep you informed. Sincerely, Mikki Smith, Interim Principal East High School

